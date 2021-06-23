Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / Oil & Companies News / Schlumberger sees oil market rebalancing sooner than expected – CEO

Schlumberger sees oil market rebalancing sooner than expected – CEO

in Oil & Companies News 23/06/2021

Top oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV on Tuesday said oil supply and demand would recover “sooner than previously anticipated,” because of lower investment in new production.

“The potential exists for a demand-led supercycle,” CEO Olivier Le Peuch said at a J.P. Morgan energy conference. The company on Tuesday also announced a commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software