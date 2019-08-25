SCHOTTEL propulsion systems part of Norled’s path towards green future

SCHOTTEL is proud to be part of Norled’s path towards a green future: the German propulsion expert has recently secured a contract to provide propulsion units for three newly built hybrid ferries under construction at Sembcorp Marine, Singapore. Each of the double ended Ro-Pax ferries will be equipped with two SCHOTTEL EcoPellers® type SRE 340 FP. The vessels will be driven by an innovative battery/diesel electric hybrid system and will be operated during their transits by green battery power. Once again, SCHOTTEL provided a customized solution and further expanded its strong position in the Norwegian ferry market.

Propelled by high-efficient SCHOTTEL EcoPellers

The main propulsion for the LMG 80-DEH design ferries consists of PM motor driven SCHOTTEL EcoPellers type SRE 340 with 2.1 m diameter fixed pitch propellers. With these thrusters an economical operation of the vessels at a service speed of 10 kn and a free running speed of 12.5 kn is achieved. Beyond this, the propulsion units are designed to provide full thrust in the desired direction even with strong side winds.

With the SRE, Norled’s requirements could be optimally met: SCHOTTEL EcoPellers, covering the power range from 500 to 5,000 kW, ensure high efficiency even at very low loads. It is an ecologically clean propulsion system developed primarily for open seas and coastal operating conditions. Due to its efficiency, the azimuth thruster contributes to the ship’s low fuel consumption, resulting in low operating costs and reduced emissions. In addition, the SREs improve course keeping stability and consequently reduce steering angle corrections.

Innovative hybrid systems powering the ferries

In operating mode, the required power is supplied by two battery packs installed on board. These are recharged from the land grid during the eleven-minute stays on the quay. Additionally, an automatic mooring system, which holds the ferries at the quay and starts the charging process, will be integrated into the shore charging system. Only in emergencies will the vessels use generators running on 100 percent biodiesel.

The trio is tailored for Norled’s shortsea Hella-Vangsnes-Dragsvik connections in Norway. Each of the new 84.2 m long multi-deck, double-ended vessels will be able to accommodate up to 300 passengers and crew members. It will be capable of carrying 80 cars or a combination of ten cars and ten trailer trucks.

Deliveries of the ferries are scheduled to take place in the last quarter of 2020.

Source: SCHOTTEL