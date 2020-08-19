Scienco/FAST Acquires a Simple, Robust & Reliable Ballast Water Treatment Solution

The mission of Scienco/FAST is to provide a superior water and wastewater treatment systems that perform at the highest safety, compliance and reliability standards. Scienco/FAST is proud to offer the Scienco® InTank™ Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) – which received more certifications, including the IMO certification Type Approval at MEPC 73. The Final Approval (MEPC 73/4/1), submitted by Norway, was granted by the Committee for the InTank™ BWTS (Electrochlorination Variation) technology.

With patented nozzles inside the ballast tanks and a robust hypochlorite generator, the InTank™ BWTS is the most advanced and sustainable system on the market. The Scienco® InTank™ BWT system is an “InVoyage” and unique, ballast water management system, which – thanks to its lack of filtration and complete independence of ballast pumps or lines – is immune to many of the problems associated with ballast including pump flow rates, pressure losses and power shortages. The InTank™ BWT system prevents the transfer of harmful aquatic species via ship’s ballast water.

Why should I choose Scienco® InTank™ Ballast Water Treatment?

The Scienco® InTank™ BWTS only operates during the voyage. Treatment of the tanks is performed in transit, meaning there is no disruption to cargo operations and neutralization is confirmed and recorded before de-ballasting starts. All ballasting and de-ballasting activities are completed as normal with no filtration and no increase in power demand with no concern of ballast water quality.

“The InTank BWTS provides the best confidence of regulatory compliance with the least impact to vessel operations. It is an important and unique addition to the current offerings in the marketplace,” states Bob Rebori, President of Scienco/FAST, a subsidiary of BioMicrobics, Inc. “Add all of these advantages to the fact that we are the most “life-cycle”, cost-competitive system on the market.”

In short, one of the primary concerns of today’s ship operators – BWTS operational delays and related demurrage – has effectively been eliminated. The full treatment cycle is completed during ships voyage. In contrast to inline ballast water treatment systems, the InTank™ solution is based on recirculation during ships voyage elegantly avoids operational and commercial risk for time critical high ballast dependent ships while introducing the ability to control regrowth during longer voyages.

Source: Scienco/FAST