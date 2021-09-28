Scope launches Ship Review: 70,000 ESG ship-assessments, 40,000 CII Ratings

Scope ESG Analysis GmbH has launched Ship Review to enhance the transparency of ships’ environmental, sustainability and reliability/safety performance. Ship Review is the first dedicated product to display Carbon Intensity Indicator ratings.

CII ratings will be instrumental in helping the industry meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Greenhouse Gas Reduction Strategy’s target of cutting carbon intensity by 50% by 2050 through energy efficiency improvements, new technology and low or zero-carbon fuel.

Ship Review includes independent ESG assessments of more than 70,000 vessels, helping ship owners, operators and other industry stakeholders meet tighter emerging standards, comply with increasingly heavy regulatory requirements, and align with Paris Agreement and other climate targets while identifying the positive contributions towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Scope’s Ship Review will help:

Ship owners and ship managers meet mandatory decarbonisation targets and implement eco-friendly measures to meet the requirements of customers and partners on reliable, safe, green and sustainable shipping.

Banks and investors implement regulatory requirements and standards (Poseidon Principles, SASB, SFDR, CSRD etc.) to support climate-neutral ship financing.

Port authorities and flag states implement incentives and audits to promote clean and safe shipping operations for cleaner harbours and cities.

Shippers and logistics companies identify environmentally friendly sea-transport providers to meet the needs of consumers who want their products have a green footprint.

“With Ship Review, we are taking a unique product to the maritime industry,” said Ralf Garrn, Managing Director and project lead at Scope Group. “The product offers an independent evaluation to the maritime market to meet the needs and requirements of all participants in the maritime industry.”

Ship Review is based on estimates of several carbon intensity indicators, including the Annual Efficiency Ratio (ARE), the Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) as well as total CO2 emitted in a year. Comparing the emissions of different ship types, ship management companies and specific voyages allows users to drill down and select alternatives that emit less CO2 per cargo carried.

The CII measures ships’ operational efficiency in grams of CO2 emitted according to deadweight tonnage and nautical miles travelled and will be a core input into a ship’s annual ranking, which runs on a scale of A to E.

The Ship Review calculations include CII rating estimates for all applicable ship types, currently numbering more than 40.000 vessels, applying the IMO’s methodology and using certified monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) data as well as data from satellites for distances sailed for more accuracy.

According to Ship Review data for 2020, 18.8% of vessels have a CII rating of A; 21.8% have a B rating; 23.7% a C rating. By January 2023, ships that receive a D rating (13.9% against the 2020 baseline) for three successive years or an E rating (21.8% based on 2020 data) in any given year will need to implement remediation plans.

The analysis used for Ship Review is provided by Scope`s partner Green Mare Services Lda. & Comandita (GMS). GMS specialises in processing information from derived data and developing scores for the OceanScore platform related to the emissions, sustainability- and reliability performance of the maritime industry.

https://scope-one.com/ship-review

Source: Scope ESG Analysis GmbH