Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Name Change to Eneti Inc. to be Effective February 8, 2021

in International Shipping News 04/02/2021

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announced today that the Company’s shareholders approved the change of the Company’s name to “Eneti Inc.” at the Company’s special meeting of shareholders held on February 3, 2021. The name change reflects the Company’s previously announced transition to a sustainable future. The change of name will take effect, and the Company’s common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NETI”, on February 8, 2021. The CUSIP number of Y2294C 107 will be assigned to the Company’s common shares when the change of name becomes effective.
Source: Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

