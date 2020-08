Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SALT) (the “Company”) announced today that Scorpio Services Holding Limited (“SSH”), a related party, has purchased 100,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $12.88 per share in the open market. The Company currently has 11,992,380 common shares outstanding, of which SSH and its affiliates own 2,497,751 or 20.83%.

Source: Scorpio Bulkers Inc.