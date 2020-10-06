Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of a Kamsarmax Vessel

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to sell the SBI Sousta, a 2016 built non-scrubber-fitted Kamsarmax vessel, for approximately $18.5 million. Delivery of the vessel is expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2020. The sale is expected to generate additional liquidity of approximately $5.2 million. In addition, the Company will save approximately $1.0 million in budgeted drydocking costs during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Source: Scorpio Bukers Inc.