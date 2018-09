Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced yesterday that the Company and its commercial manager, Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (“SCM”), a related party affiliate, have agreed that SCM will reimburse certain of the commissions that SCM charges the Company’s vessels to effectively reduce such to 0.85% of gross revenue per charter fixture, effective from September 1, 2018 and ending on June 1, 2019.



Source: Scorpio Tankers