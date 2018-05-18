Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale and Leaseback Agreements for Five Product Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced that it has agreed to sell and leaseback three MR product tankers (STI Ville, STI Fontvieille and STI Brooklyn) and two LR2 product tankers (STI Rose and STI Rambla) to AVIC International Leasing Co., Ltd. Upon completion, the Company’s liquidity is expected to increase by $42 million in aggregate after the repayment of outstanding debt. These lease financing arrangements are part of the Company’s new financing initiatives that were announced on April 25, 2018.

As part of the agreements, the Company will bareboat charter-in the vessels for a period of eight years. In addition, the Company has purchase options beginning at the end of the second year of each agreement. There is also a purchase obligation for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement.

These lease financing arrangements are subject to customary conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 2.8 years and time or bareboat charters-in 17 product tankers (two LR2 tankers, eight MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers).

Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.