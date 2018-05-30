Scorpio Tankers Announces Sale And Leaseback Agreements For Six MR Product Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced yesterday that it has agreed to sell and leaseback six MR product tankers (STI Opera, STI Virtus, STI Venere, STI Aqua, STI Dama, and STI Regina) to China Huarong Shipping Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. Upon completion, the Company’s liquidity is expected to increase by $48 million in aggregate after the repayment of outstanding debt. These lease financing arrangements are part of the Company’s new financing initiatives that were announced on April 25, 2018.

As part of the agreements, the Company will bareboat charter-in the vessels for a period of eight years. In addition, the Company has purchase options beginning at the end of the third year of each agreement. There is also a purchase obligation for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement.

These lease financing arrangements are subject to customary conditions precedent and the execution of definitive documentation

Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.