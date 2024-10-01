Scorpio Tankers Announces Vessel Sale Agreement

Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced today that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 2019 built LR2 product tanker, STI Lily. The sale price is $73.5 million and the sale is expected to close within the fourth quarter of 2024.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or lease finances 102 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 49 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 8.5 years. The Company has entered into agreements to sell three of its vessels (one LR2 and two MRs), all of which are expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.