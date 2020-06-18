Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces an Update on Daily TCE Rates

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. announced today an update on daily TCE rates.

Below is a summary of the estimated average daily Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) revenue (see definition below) and duration of contracted pool activities (voyages and time charters) for the Company’s vessels as of today for the quarters ending June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2020 For the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2020 Pool Total average daily TCE revenue (1) % of days (1) Total average daily TCE revenue (1) % of days (1) LR2 $ 47,000 93 % $ 29,300 26 % LR1 35,500 95 % 28,700 16 % MR 21,700 93 % 17,000 13 % Handymax 17,500 92 % 15,000 30 %

Source: Scorpio Tankers, Inc