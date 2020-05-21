Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Closing of a Previously Announced Credit Facility

Scorpio Tankers, Inc. announced that it has closed a previously announced credit facility with a group of European financial institutions.

In May 2020, the Company executed an agreement for a loan facility of up to $225.0 million with a group of European financial institutions. This loan facility consists of a $150.0 million term loan facility and $75.0 million revolving credit facility. The proceeds of this new facility are expected to be used to refinance the existing debt on nine vessels.

The loan has a final maturity of five years from the closing date of the loan and bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin. The loan is expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments with a balloon payment due at maturity. The terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to the Company’s existing credit facilities.

Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.