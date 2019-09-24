Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Intention to Establish a $100 Million At The Market Share Issuance Program

Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced today that it intends to establish an “at the market” offering program (the “Program”) pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. The Company expects to enter into an equity distribution agreement with a sales agent that has been identified by the Company, pursuant to which sales of the Company’s common shares may be made from time to time in transactions by means of ordinary broker transactions through the New York Stock Exchange or in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or as otherwise negotiated prices, or as otherwise agreed with the sales agent.

Sales of the Company’s common shares under the Program, if any, will be made pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-230469) by means of a prospectus supplement to be filed by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales under the Program for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. Sales under the Program will only be made by means of a prospectus supplement to be filed by the Company and the related base prospectus. Investors are advised to read the prospectus supplement, when available, and the related base prospectus and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Program. These documents may be obtained for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Program, when available, also may be obtained from the Company.

Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.