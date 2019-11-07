Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Launch of $100 Million At the Market Share Issuance Program

Scorpio Tankers Inc. announced today that it has launched its previously announced “at the market” offering program (the “Program”) pursuant to which the Company may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share.

The Company has entered into an equity distribution agreement, dated November 7, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”), with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent (the “Agent”). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares at any time through the Agent by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange at market prices, in block transactions, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Agent and the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from any sales under the Program for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The offering is being made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement related to the offering has been filed with the Commission on the date hereof.

Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.