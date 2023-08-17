Recent News

  

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Repurchases of its Common Shares

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today repurchases of its common shares.

Scorpio Tankers has recently repurchased 980,110 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $49.66 per share. There are currently 53,513,544 shares outstanding, and there is $164.5 million of remaining availability under the Company’s 2023 Securities Repurchase Program.
Source: Scorpio Tankers Inc.

