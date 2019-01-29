Scorpio Tankers Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STNG. B. Riley started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scorpio Tankers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The shipping company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10). The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 37.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,380,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after buying an additional 2,248,469 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 18.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 245,866 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 1,001,703 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,522,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 318,697 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

