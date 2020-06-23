Scottish Government Amends Rules On Seafarer Quarantine Rules After Letter From UK Chamber Of Shipping

The UK Chamber of Shipping has welcomed the decision by the Scottish Government to amend regulations so Scottish seafarers no longer have to isolate for 14-days when returning to Scotland for more than 14 days of leave.

Last week the Chamber wrote to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity in the Scottish Government Michael Matheson MSP seeking urgent action to stop Scottish seafarers being unfairly penalised by the current quarantine restrictions.

Transport Scotland has now confirmed that the new provision aligns with the “seamen and masters” exemptions contained in the corresponding regulations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Therefore, “seamen and masters” will no longer be required to self-isolate for 14 days if they are returning to Scotland for more than 14 days of leave. Transport Scotland also confirmed those who are currently self-isolating no longer need to do so.

Welcoming the decision, UK Chamber of Shipping Policy Director Tim Springett said:

“As an organisation we have worked closely with both the UK and Scottish Governments on the new quarantine rules. However during the implementation phase it became clear there were fundamental issues which are affecting our members and their employees.

“We are pleased the Scottish government listened and agreed to our representation and has quickly amended the regulations. This now means Scottish seafarers are under the same rules as their counterparts operating across the UK.”

The evidence requirements for the “seamen and masters” exemption be provided to Border Force on arrival to Scotland, for seafarers and masters is available at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-travellers-exempt-from-uk-border-rules/coronavirus-covid-19-travellers-exempt-from-uk-border-rules

The health protection (Scotland) Regulations 2020

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping