Scottish Ports Industry Driving the Nation Forward

This the British Ports Association (BPA) and the UK Chamber of Shipping (UKCOS) jointly held their annual Scottish Parliamentary reception in Holyrood at which the vital role of the ports and maritime industry was celebrated.

Nearly 200 guests from the Scottish maritime industry heard from the BPA’s Scottish Ports Group Chair Stuart Cresswell, Scottish Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop MSP, and the Chamber, all covering the essential role that ports and shipping plays to in Scotland. The Minister also welcomed the BPA’s new policy paper, Scottish Ports: Gateways for Growth 2023, designed in collaboration with Scotland’s enterprise agencies.

Stuart Cresswell, Chair, Scottish Ports Group said at the reception:

“The success of Scotland’s ports industry truly is something worth celebrating. It is fair to say that as we approach 2024, Scotland’s ports are in the midst of what can genuinely be described as a period of great renewal, new development and major investment.

As someone who has worked in this industry for all of my working life this is just fantastic to see. As we stand here today there are extraordinary developments happening all across Scotland. Much of which is focused on delivering the infrastructure our nation will need to facilitate and capitalise on the transition to net zero.

Together, we are shaping the future of trade, ensuring its efficiency, sustainability, and global impact and I am confident that with our collective efforts, Scottish ports have many more great days ahead.”

Scottish Ports: Gateways for Growth 2023 details the breadth of industries that rely on the Scottish ports sector and outlines the approaches needed to keep the industry thriving in the decades ahead. It includes the BPA’s positions on a range of recent opportunities and challenges for Scottish ports, including Green Freeports, ports preparedness for offshore wind projects, shore power, and has a number of strategic asks for policymakers.

Source: British Ports Association