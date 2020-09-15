SDRL – Seadrill Announces Acquisition of Shares in Asia Offshore Drilling

Seadrill Limited announces its acquisition of the minority holding of 33.76% of the share capital of Asia Offshore Drilling Limited (“AOD”).

The consideration for the shares in AOD is USD 31,000,000, and it is expected that completion of the share transfer and payment of the consideration will occur by the end of September 2020. Following completion, Seadrill will, through its subsidiary Seadrill Rig Holding Company Limited, hold 100% of the shares in AOD.

Source: Seadrill