Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / SDRL – Seadrill Announces Acquisition of Shares in Asia Offshore Drilling

SDRL – Seadrill Announces Acquisition of Shares in Asia Offshore Drilling

in International Shipping News 15/09/2020

Seadrill Limited announces its acquisition of the minority holding of 33.76% of the share capital of Asia Offshore Drilling Limited (“AOD”).

The consideration for the shares in AOD is USD 31,000,000, and it is expected that completion of the share transfer and payment of the consideration will occur by the end of September 2020. Following completion, Seadrill will, through its subsidiary Seadrill Rig Holding Company Limited, hold 100% of the shares in AOD.
Source: Seadrill

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software