Sea/ announces the acquisition of Setapp

Through the acquisition of Setapp, Sea/ will enable technology experts, with a strong foundation in the maritime sector, to focus on the issues faced by the industry and further grow their knowledge through the experience of building high-quality, sustainable teams and solutions.

Setapp is a technology company based in Poznan, Poland employing approximately 50 people. They are technology providers to a number of maritime organisations. With access to top talent and a strong understanding of the maritime industry, Setapp has a unique position to expand the business together with Sea/.

Setapp will continue to provide services to third parties whose projects will be ring-fenced from any other work being executed – as has always been the case. Setapp and Sea/ will seek to leverage their customer access to grow the centre of maritime technology excellence thereby benefitting those in the industry seeking talented teams for their projects. Sea/ is a SaaS platform focused on delivering The Intelligent Marketplace for Fixing Freight.

With a range of tools serving Charterers, Brokers, and Ship Owners the Sea/ platform is used for an annualised 34,000 fixtures across a range of markets including over 80% of the seaborne Iron Ore market. Setapp will be owned by Maritech, the entity behind Sea/. The acquisition allows Sea/ to continue to build The Intelligent Marketplace for Fixing Freight and projects Sea/ towards its purpose of Powering Better Decisions to Enable Sustainable Shipping.

