Sea Asia 2021 pivots to virtual format following success of inaugural virtual event in April

The 2021 edition of Sea Asia, Asia’s leading maritime business event, will be fully virtual when it takes place from 21st to 23rd September.

The decision was taken following the success of Sea Asia’s inaugural Virtual Preview event, which took place in April 2021 during Singapore Maritime Week. The Virtual Preview was attended by close to 1,200 key industry stakeholders from across the maritime and offshore value chain and featured highly engaging discussions on topical issues and challenges impacting the sector.

Commenting on the development, Sukumar Verma, Managing Director, Informa Markets (Maritime Group), said:

“It is imperative that we adapt to the demands of the current changing market dynamics, and we have therefore decided to move to a fully virtual event for Sea Asia 2021. We take great confidence in the significant success we had with our April Virtual Preview, where attendees from over 60 countries took part, and 80% reaffirmed their participation at the upcoming September event.”

Tan Beng Tee, Executive Director, Singapore Maritime Foundation, also commented:

“We are confident that Sea Asia 2021 will remain as the industry’s premier platform to connect businesses and, address global imperatives facing the industry such as digitalisation and decarbonisation.”

The organising team will continue to focus on delivering a Sea Asia 2021 that is synonymous with being Asia’s leading maritime business conference.

Source: Sea Asia