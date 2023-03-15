Sea Asia 2023: Charting the Future of Maritime through Creating

Sea Asia 2023, Asia’s Anchor Maritime and Offshore Event returns in-person from 25 to 27 April 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The event organised by Informa Markets and Singapore Maritime Foundation is themed “Ambition Meets Action: Marketplace – Innovation – Leadership” offering the maritime industry a valuable platform to connect, collaborate and discuss the latest emerging trends shaping the future, in conjunction with Singapore Maritime Week’s dialogues in sustainability, innovation, and talent. Over 300 exhibitors from over 70 participating countries are expected to participate, making it an exceptional line-up.

“To thrive and adapt to the evolving maritime ecosystem, industry players are continuously looking for innovative solutions, to build networks and expand collaborations. Sea Asia provides an excellent platform for maritime stakeholders to connect, learn and foster ties. We wish all visitors to Sea Asia a wonderful experience and a fruitful time,” Ms. Tan Beng Tee, Executive Director, Singapore Maritime Foundation said.

The exhibition will spotlight notable exhibitors such as ABS & Affiliated Companies, Bureau Veritas Marine, DNV, Korean Register, Lloyd’s Register, Schottel GMBH, Shell and others (see full exhibition list here: https://www.sea-asia.com/en/exhibit/sea-asia-2023-exhibitor-list.html). In addition, it will feature over ten national pavilions (see Annex 1) as well as special zones such as MarineTech, Marine Fuel and Lubricant, Decarbonisation Solution and Marine Supplies & New-to-show zones. Visitors can also participate in various knowledge sharing sessions and dialogues led by industry professionals during the event.

Sea Asia Academy

The Sea Asia Academy offers professional development and continuous education for maritime industry stakeholders. It collaborates with industry professionals, consulting firms, and industry bodies to provide tailored courses in critical areas such as marine superintendency, alternative fuels operations – bunkering and safety, and charterparties. These one-hour intensive courses are free to attend.

Sea Asia Executive Networking (By-invite only)

Sea Asia Executive Networking sessions offer dialogues for senior decision-makers and subject matter experts in the industry. These sessions provide critical market information and enable connections to discuss commercial technological, solutions to net-zero challenges. Attendees will gain further insights on issues such as leadership and strategies, talent management, governance,

decarbonisation, price, and company growth.

“Sea Asia offers a unique marketplace where stakeholders and businesses within the maritime and offshore industry can come together, share knowledge and collaborate. By promoting a sense of community and driving these connections, we can unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation and efficiency; enabling the industry to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in a rapidly changing global landscape.” Mr Sukuma Verma, Managing Director, Maritime & Energy Singapore, Informa Markets, said

