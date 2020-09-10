Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” achieves year’s target ahead of schedule

On August 28, 2020 Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” achieved its annual operational plan. The state stevedoring company has handled 13,5 million tonnes of cargo since the beginning of the year. It is 44% more compared to the same period 2019. The main cargo is iron ore, 11 million tonnes were handled within this period.

The company is constantly increasing cargo turnover, upgrading port facilities and generating higher income. Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 10 million tonnes of export cargo, 1 million 770 thousand tonnes of import cargo, 1,5 million tonnes of transit cargo and 264 thousand tonnes of cabotage as of August 28, 2020.

The state stevedoring company welcomed 226 vessels, including 116 Capesize vessels, for 8 months. All the handling operations are efficiently done and there are positive results and high income.

Over the last 10 years, the average annual cargo turnover handled at the company’s berths is 13,2 million tons. Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” is consistently ahead of schedule and increases its competitiveness in the market.

“The company’s staff pays considerable attention to the modernization of production facilities. The idea of constant improvement and renewal is the basis of the work of the state stevedoring company. High performance of the port is a multi-component chain of the production process. The volume of cargo turnover depends on the market situation, the production capacity of the port and our partner – JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia” and of course the quality of the work of the whole team”, said Serhii Kovshar, acting director of Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”.

Source: Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”