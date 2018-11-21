Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handles thermal coal for power stations

On November 14, 2018 at 14.30 the bulk carrier with the African coal moored to berth No.9 of the state company “Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”. Vessel “ZOE S” delivered 50,5 thous.t of coal for Darnytska and Chernihivska power stations. Cargo handling commenced at 17.30.

“Today, the state company handles a great number of coking coal for metal producers. At the same time, handling of thermal coal is of vital importance, since there are real problems with heating in cities. Thus, within several weeks, the thermal coal is to be delivered to ensure warmth in people’s homes in Kyiv and Chernihivshchyna. On November 21, bulk carrier “Stella Dora” from Rotterdam is to deliver 76 thous.t of thermal coal for Kryvorizka power station. In 2017, the state company “Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 1,23 mt of thermal coal for public and private power stations”, – said Anatoliy Yablunivskiy, acting director of “Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny”.

It will be recalled, that “Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” handled 1,8 mt of imported cargo, including 379,1 thous.t of thermal coal, for 10 months in 2018.

“Sea Commercial Port “Yuzhny” is located on the north-west coast of the Black Sea in the nonfreezing Adzhalyksky estuary and it is the deepest port in Ukraine. The company provides a wide range of loading- unloading services, storage and related works; it handles bulk, general and break-bulk cargoes. Scheduled cargo delivery and cargo handling are effectively performed due to the convenient location of the railroad station “Beregova”, developed infrastructure of the road and rail ways. The company operates five deep-water berths, two of which are dedicated to handling of Capesize vessel up to permissible DWT. Annual cargo turnover of the company is 15,07 mt.

Source: Sea Commercial Port Yuzhny