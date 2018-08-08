Sea Oil expands bunker trading operations to Europe, introduces Singapore team

Bangkok-based Sea Oil Public Company Limited’s Singapore subsidiary, Sea Oil Petroleum Pte Ltd, is pleased to announce the appointment of 35-year bunker veteran Neil Lamerton as its UK Representative while introducing four Bunker Traders at its Singapore office. Neil is the Founder and Managing Director of UK-based bunker broking firm Oceanic Energy, and a founding member of the International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA). His previous roles were at Gulf Petrochem, and KPI Bridge Oil where he spent 21 years.

Moving forward, Oceanic Energy will be trading and broking under the name of Sea Oil; Neil will be based in the UK and will be responsible for the business development of Sea Oil in Europe. “I’m pleased to welcome Neil as our UK Representative. The addition of Neil to the team will allow us to reach out to new markets as part of Sea Oil’s expansion strategy,” Koh Kuan Hua, Director of Sea Oil Petroleum commented. “I’m certain with Neil’s vast experience and understanding of the ever changing bunker markets, we will be able to build on the value added services that we have been providing to our trusted business partners since our inception.

“In addition, I would like to take this opportunity to introduce our team of four Bunker Traders in Singapore. I’m confident that our dedicated traders will thrive to become valued assets of our fast-expanding team and achieve greater success moving forward.”

Tan Guan Kai and Ferrine Zhuo both joined the company in 2016; Guan Kai holds a Bachelor of Business degree in Supply Chain and Logistics from RMIT University, while Ferrine was formerly an employee of a global bunker leader. Kevin Kong holds a degree in Bachelor of Accounting from Singapore Management University and Agus Tarmizi, a graduate from Plymouth University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Maritime Business and Logistics; both joined the company as Bunker Traders in 2017. “I am excited to be joining the Sea Oil team and look forward to working closely with the team and management to enhance and expand its business. The ability to add trading and physical supply to my broking portfolio is a great opportunity,” says Neil. “Sea Oil’s expansion to the UK is the first outside Asia. The European expansion of the company, which started trading bunkers in Asia since 1997, is the next logical choice.”

Source: Sea Oil Public Company