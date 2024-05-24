Sea shuttle service between Ukraine and Romania. Here’s what you need to know

Since February 2022, Odessa and the other Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea were blocked out of trading lines. To ease the situation, we kicked off a fluvial service during April 2023, but its capacity was filled almost immediately. Therefore, we’re excited to share with you that from May 27, 2024, we’ll be offering vessel departures from Chernomorsk, UA to Constanta, RO every 5 days!

Here are your main benefits:

• Plan your cargo flow with our shuttle service connecting Chernomorsk (Fishport Terminal) to Constanta (DP World Terminal)

• Enjoy the schedule flexibility with departures every 5 days

• Got reefer cargo? No problem – we have available plugs for you

• Avoid congested inner inland routes, and take advantage of shorter inland pre-carriage distance, including railway and tracks at the terminal

• With our sea shuttle, road weight limitations are no longer an issue for your cargo planning.

• No local formalities and extra costs at Constanta

Source: Hapag-Lloyd AG