Sea Sourcing Strengthens ESG Commitment with Achilles Partnership

Achilles, a global leader in supply chain risk management, is pleased to announce that Sea Sourcing Pte Ltd has selected Achilles as its provider of choice for responsible procurement of quality products from reputable suppliers. Sea Sourcing is a marine procurement joint venture between Anglo-Eastern, ship manager, and Seaspan Corporation, maritime asset owner and operator, with more than 800 vessels between them. This strategic partnership demonstrates Sea Sourcing’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance and operational excellence across its global operations.

Gareth Hartlett, Managing Director of Sea Sourcing, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, ” We are pleased to partner with an organization that not only understands the intricacies of supply chain management but also shares our commitment to sustainability, ethical best practices, and health and safety. Achilles stood out as the partner of choice due to their comprehensive platform that provides the tools and insights necessary to navigate complex regulatory demands while ensuring that our operations remain aligned with our objectives. We look forward to working with Achilles on to build long-term partnerships with preferred suppliers and set new standards in supply chain due diligence.”

Sea Sourcing operates under a robust ESG framework, with certifications including ISO 14001 for Environmental Management, ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety, and ISO 37001 for Anti-bribery Management Systems. Additionally, the company is compliant with the Modern Slavery Act and is an active member of IMPA ACT and IMPA SAVE, further reinforcing its dedication to responsible and ethical business practices.

Paul Stanley, CEO of Achilles, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are very pleased to collaborate with Sea Sourcing, a company that shares our vision for a more sustainable and responsible maritime industry. At Achilles, our mission is to empower companies like Sea Sourcing with the tools, insights and support they need to not only meet but also exceed the requirements from customers, investors, employees and broader society and an ever-evolving regulatory landscape. Our platform is designed to provide comprehensive supply chain visibility, risk management and sustainability insights, ensuring that our partners are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of today and tomorrow. We are confident that this partnership will drive significant advancements in maritime supply chain transparency and sustainability.”

This partnership marks a significant step forward in driving supply chain transformation within the maritime industry, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to sustainability and setting a new benchmark for ethical, transparent and responsible business practices.

Source: Achilles