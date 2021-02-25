Sea-to-land shipping channel opens in Liaoning

More than 300 automobiles were shipped from Japan to the China (Liaoning) Pilot Free Trade Zone recently and then forwarded to Kazakhstan by train.

The shipment marks the start of normal operations of China’s first transportation channel that combines ocean and overland segments linking East Asia with Central Asia.

With this new channel, Japanese cars can be shipped to Dalian Port by sea. Then, after being reloaded onto a train at the port, they will go by rail to Horgos Port in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region for another transfer before moving to Central Asia.

A car can be delivered to a customer within 30 days of leaving the factory, thus reducing costs. In the past, it has taken more than 80 days for Japanese cars to be moved to Central Asian countries via the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea and Russia.

With the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, or RCEP, to service expanding trade between China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries, the FTZ in Dalian, Liaoning province, initiated the “Japan-Dalian-Central Asia” transport mode for motor vehicles as a response to the market.

The administrative committee of the FTZ created a team to coordinate various players — customs, port company, railway company and other parties — to make the logistics work for foreign customers.

The first batch of Japanese cars moved through Dalian on Jan 29.

Source: China Daily