Sea/ to sponsor lisw21

Digital shipping platform provider Sea/ has signed up as a Bronze Sponsor of London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21).

The company, which digitalises workflows to enable traders, charterers, operators, analysts, owners and brokers to manage freight transactions, has committed to supporting one of the shipping industry’s biggest global events.

As a bronze sponsor, Sea/ will have a brand presence across LISW21, which takes place from 13–17 September. Company representatives will join many of the events remotely to gain a broad insight into how the industry is responding to key topics that are shaping the future of the market.

“We’re delighted to support LISW21,” said Christoffer Svard, Head of Sales from Sea/. “It will be a great occasion, giving us the chance to participate in the sector’s biggest issues and catch up with friends, colleagues and peers attending this year’s event.”

Shipping Innovation, owner and manager of LISW, is running a hybrid LISW21 with attendees able to join in person or virtually. The LISW21 Portal, a hub for attending or hosting events online, visiting virtual exhibition stands or networking with other attendees, extends this year’s LISW to a far wider international audience than ever before.

Virtual visitors to LISW21 will need to access the event via the official LISW21 Portal. Register here for free: https://bit.ly/3rykbaP

More information about getting full access to the hub and tutorials about how to use it can be found here: https://bit.ly/3rMK4E1

LISW21 is on track to host more than 150 events and activities as well as holding its influential Headline Conference, which this year takes place at the London headquarters of the International Maritime Organization on the banks of the River Thames on Wednesday 15th September.

Source: London International Shipping Week