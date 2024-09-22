Seabed 2030 and SeaDeep join forces to advance ocean exploration through AI

The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project has announced SeaDeep, an innovative company dedicated to transforming ocean exploration through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), as its newest partner. The collaboration will support the global effort underway to compile a complete map of the entire ocean floor by the end of the decade.

SeaDeep is at the forefront of the technological revolution in oceanography, with a mission to harness cutting-edge technology to enhance our understanding of the ocean. The company is developing an AI Platform that can deliver intelligence for subsea exploration and monitoring of the ocean with exceptional efficiency and accuracy – its AI’s patented, multimodal undersea intelligence platform enables users to see more than current techniques, enhancing, analysing, and generating inspection reports instantly.

Seabed 2030 is a collaborative project between The Nippon Foundation and the General Bathymetric Chart of the Oceans (GEBCO), which seeks to inspire the complete mapping of the world’s ocean by 2030 and to compile all the data into the freely available GEBCO Ocean Map. The Project is formally endorsed as a Decade Action of the UN Ocean Decade. GEBCO is a joint programme of the IHO and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) and is the only organisation with a mandate to map the entire ocean floor.

Commenting on the partnership Seabed 2030 Project Director Jamie McMichael-Phillips said: “This collaboration with SeaDeep marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a fully mapped ocean. At Seabed 2030, working in partnership with industry and other stakeholders to develop leading-edge technology and provide practical at-sea surveying experience is central to our mission.

bAn example of the output generated after uploading subsea data to SeaDeep’s platform. Credit: SeaDeep“It’s a pleasure to welcome SeaDeep on board – a true pioneer in innovative technology for ocean exploration.”

Eric Osherow, CEO and Co-Founder of SeaDeep, said: “We are excited to join forces with Seabed 2030, a project that aligns with our vision of utilising technology to better understand the ocean. By integrating AI-driven solutions into this international effort, we can enhance data collection.

“The ocean holds vast untapped potential, and partnerships like this will enable us to gain a deeper understanding of it, ultimately allowing us to manage and protect it more effectively.”

All data collected and shared with the Seabed 2030 project is included in the free and publicly available GEBCO global grid.

Source: Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project