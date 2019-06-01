Seaborne oil supplies to Gdansk hit record in May – Refinitiv

Seaborne oil supplies to Poland’s Gdansk have reached a record monthly high of 2.1 million tonnes in May as Poland and Germany seek to replace Urals crude lost due to a pipeline outage, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

The northern route of the Druzhba pipeline that supplies Russian crude to Polish and German refiners has been shut for more than a month due to a contamination issue. A partial resumption of pipeline supplies is planned for June.

Urals seaborne supplies to Gdansk account for 1.5 million tonnes of the volume offloaded in the Polish port in May, Refinitiv data shows. Of this 1.1 million tonnes was loaded from Russia’s Primorsk port, which was not affected by contamination.

Four Urals cargoes offloaded in Gdansk in May loaded from Ust-Luga after May 12 when the clean flow to the port had been resumed, Refinitiv data shows.

Poland’s biggest refiner PKN Orlen said it would be receiving all oil by sea via the Baltic port of Gdansk until supplies from Russia via pipeline resumed.

German refinery Leuna operated by Total that is supplied via Druzhba has also received seaborne crude oil cargoes via Gdansk port.

