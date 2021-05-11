Seacat Magic Joins OESV Fleet At Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm

Class leading offshore energy support vessel (OESV) operator Seacat Services (Seacat) has today announced that it has signed a long-term charter for catamaran Seacat Magic with Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm Ltd.

Seacat Magic will support Operations & Maintenance (O&M) activity for the Greater Gabbard service team working at the 504MW wind farm. She joins sister vessel Seacat Freedom, which was first deployed to the site in 2017.

Safely capitalising on weather windows and favourable on-site conditions is key to effective crew and equipment transfers that keep maintenance schedules on track at sites such as Greater Gabbard. Seacat’s OESVs including Magic and Freedom are therefore optimised to maximise safety and technical availability for the wind farm operator and service teams during these periods – while ensuring that technicians reach turbines and other infrastructure quickly and comfortably.

Since the beginning of the relationship in 2012, when Seacat Resolute was signed on a long-term charter to support construction at Greater Gabbard, Seacat Services has repeatedly proven its ability to meet and exceed the technical and safety requirements of the customer.

From 2017 to March 2020 while in operation at Greater Gabbard, Seacat Freedom performed over 9,200 safe crew transfers to the wind farm. This has been achieved with minimal downtime, and a technical vessel availability of 98.7%.

Seacat Services’ longstanding presence at Greater Gabbard has also brought community benefits, with the vessels manned by local crews wherever possible. Having launched its third OESV apprenticeship scheme in February of this year, Seacat is maintaining a commitment to developing homegrown talent.

Ian Baylis, Managing Director at Seacat said: “We are driven to provide the highest quality of service to all of our clients, and Greater Gabbard is no exception. The wind farm is a unique and technically challenging project to operate on, and the addition of a capable vessel like Seacat Magic will ensure that O&M activity will continue to meet deadlines safely and efficiently as the project scales up, irrespective of weather conditions.

The deal comes after Seacat secured its first long-term O&M charter for newly launched catamaran Seacat Rainbow with Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm Ltd (BOWL) in March.

Source: Seacat Services, Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Limited