SEACON and Columbia Ship Management Join Forces in Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Recently, SEACON and Colombia Ship Management (CSM) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Shanghai.

According to this cooperation agreement, the two parties will work together to provide high-end and professional one-stop integrated maritime services including ship management, ship building supervision and crew training of LNG/LPG, luxury cruise ships, PCTC, oil tankers and other ship types for global customers, especially Chinese customers.

As is known, in the future the two sides will further strengthen digital management and intelligent control of ship operations, promote research and practice of the green and decarbonized shipping industry, improve the efficiency and effectiveness of ship operations management, and fill the gap in domestic high-end integrated maritime services to provide customers with more high-quality and efficient services.

According to related person of SEACON, this agreement was signed between SEACON’s Greek office and CSM, targeting customers in China and beyond.

SEACON always maintains an open attitude in terms of cooperation and is willing to carry out various forms of cooperation with all partners in the industry. What’s to be particularly stressed is that the signing of the strategic cooperation agreement between the two parties is a starting point for their cooperation, aimed at jointly serving the Chinese and global market. The cooperation does not involve any vessels under management, and does not mean that SEACON’s ships will be taken over by its cooperative partner in the future.

As a first ship management company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March, 2023, there is no change in SEACON’s business model of a “shipowner + shipmanager + operator”, and ship management service remains the company’s core business.

Seacon Shipping is an integrated shipping services provider. Its comprehensive solutions include shipping services and ship management services. At present, the Group controlled a vessel fleet comprising 24 vessels, with a combined weight carrying capacity of approximately 1.32 million dwt in total. The nine vessels under construction of the Group, all of which meet the latest environmental and energy-saving emission standards, will provide additional weight carrying capacity of approximately 0.48 million dwt, and are expected to be completed in 2023 to 2025. According to the Frost & Sullivan report, SEACON is the largest third-party ship management services provider headquartered in China in terms of the number of third-party owned vessels under management in 2021, with a total of 217 vessels under its management currently.

Man Hangjian, the director of SEACON (Europe), said: “we look forward to working together with more partners and peers in various aspects, especially in maritime technologies such as carbon reduction and environmental protection, to promote the sound development of the maritime industry.

Source: SEACON