Seacon expands presence at ABP’s Port of Garston

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, is delighted to announce a significant expansion and lease extension for Seacon (SG) Limited, one of the UK’s largest independent suppliers to the paper and pulp industry. The expansion reaffirms Seacon’s commitment to ABP’s Port of Garston and marks a new chapter in their successful partnership with ABP.

Originally founded as Stanton Grove in 1983, Seacon (SG) Limited has established itself as a key player in the forest products handling industry, with a strong focus on port-based terminal operations. In February 2022, ABP collaborated with Seacon to facilitate the reestablishment of its northern base at the Port of Garston, a decision that has proven fruitful for both parties.

The latest development in this ongoing collaboration has seen Seacon (SG) Limited take a significant step forward in its expansion efforts. ABP is proud to announce that Seacon has committed to eight years and significantly expanded its presence at the Port, growing its footprint in just over one year from 12,500 square-feet to an impressive 150,000 square-feet of prime port real estate. This expansion reflects the increasing demand for Seacon’s services and its ability to meet the evolving needs of the paper and pulp industry.

One of the cornerstones of this expansion has been the addition of three new state-of-the-art sheds by SpacioTempo, a renowned leader in temporary and semi-permanent modular building solutions. These new facilities have enabled Seacon (SG) Limited to enhance its operational capabilities and capacity significantly and rapidly.

Sarah Williams, Senior Surveyor, Wales and Short Sea Ports, ABP said: “Since returning to the Port of Garston last year, we have been delighted to see Seacon (SG) Limited continue to grow its presence at the Port.

“Over the past couple of years, ABP has invested significantly in equipment and infrastructure, such as additional covered and external storage, which is enabling customers such as Seacon to continue to offer services at the highest standard.

“This expansion and lease extension highlights the strength of our partnership with Seacon, and reinforces the Port of Garston’s strategic location on the north bank of the Mersey, which offers the ideal gateway to the industrial heartlands of the North West of England.”

Martin Phillips, CEO, Seacon (SG), said: “ABP’s recent investment in the Port of Garston, as well as their ability to provide flexible solutions, has helped to facilitate our rapid expansion. The Port provides an excellent multi-modal option for customers, and we’re pleased to strengthen our partnership with the UK’s leading ports group.”

Source: ABP ports