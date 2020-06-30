SEACOR Marine Announces Agreement on Tax Refunds

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced that SEACOR Marine expects to receive a net amount of approximately $28.2 million of cash from tax refunds as a result of its ability to carryback net operating losses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). Approximately $23.7 million of the CARES Act tax refunds are expected to be received within the next nine months, subject to the filing of the necessary tax refund claims and the refund schedule of the Internal Revenue Service.

On June 26, 2020, SEACOR Marine entered into a Tax Refund and Indemnification Agreement, with its former parent company, SEACOR Holdings Inc. (“SEACOR Holdings”), permitting the carry back by SEACOR Marine of net operating losses generated in 2018 and 2019 to tax years prior to SEACOR Marine’s spin-off from SEACOR Holdings in 2017. The agreement with SEACOR Holdings does not restrict the use of approximately $16.0 million of the refund with the remaining approximately $12.2 million deposited into an account to be used solely to satisfy certain of SEACOR Marine’s obligations that remain guaranteed by SEACOR Holdings. These obligations primarily relate to scheduled monthly payments toward vessel operating leases, most of which will mature on or prior to December 2021. Under the terms of this agreement, SEACOR Marine will pay a one-time $3.0 million transaction fee (inclusive of costs and expenses) to SEACOR Holdings concurrently with the signing of the agreement as consideration for its cooperation in connection with the filing of tax refunds claims for tax years prior to the spin-off. The refund amounts listed above are after giving effect to this fee.

John Gellert, SEACOR Marine’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“As a Jones Act operator and U.S. taxpayer, we are thankful for the relief offered by the CARES Act, which will provide support to manage our business through unprecedented times. This additional net liquidity will bolster SEACOR Marine’s ongoing initiatives to adapt to the industry cycle and provide financial support to address the effects of COVID-19.”

