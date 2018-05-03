SEACOR Marine Announces Closing of Transaction with Carlyle for the Exchange and Amendment of Convertible Notes

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. announced that it has closed its previously announced transaction with certain affiliates of The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) pursuant to which Carlyle exchanged $50 million in principal amount of SEACOR Marine’s outstanding 3.75% convertible senior notes due December 2022 (the “Notes”) for warrants to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Shares”), at an exercise price of $0.01 per Share representing an implied exchange rate of approximately 37.73 Shares per $1,000 in principal amount of the Notes (equivalent to an exchange price of $26.50 per Share) for a total of approximately 1.9 million Shares (the “Exchange”). SEACOR Marine and Carlyle also agreed to amend the $125 million in principal amount of the Notes that remain outstanding after the Exchange to (i) increase the coupon from 3.75% per annum to 4.25% per annum and (ii) extend the maturity date of the Notes by 12 months to December 2023.

Source: SEACOR Marine