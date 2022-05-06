SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2022 were $45.6 million, operating loss was $17.1 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $6.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Notable first quarter items include:

• Average utilization rates of 70%, the highest for our seasonally low first quarter since 2014.

• 25% improvement in revenues compared to the first quarter of 2021.

• Increases in drydocking and major repairs of 60% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to prepare fleet for increasing activity levels.

For the first quarter of 2022, net loss from continuing operations was $14.8 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2021 of $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, first quarter 2022 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $48.0 million, operating loss from continuing operations of $14.7 million, and DVP of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2021, net loss from continuing operations was $15.8 million ($0.62 loss per basic and diluted share).

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“Demand for our services remains strong and we expect that our strategy will generate positive operating cash flows as the year progresses. The first quarter results reflect our strategy of preparing and positioning our fleet during the seasonally low months of the year to participate fully in the market up-cycle. As a result, we had a substantial increase in drydocking and repair and maintenance expenses, which resulted in our DVP being down relative to prior quarters since we expense these items as incurred.”

