SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second quarter 2018 net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. improved to $25.0 million ($1.25 per diluted share) from a net loss of $28.8 million ($1.64 per diluted share) in the first quarter 2018 and a net loss of $34.0 million ($1.93 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2017 due primarily to increases in fleet utilization from rising customer demand, as well as higher average day rates.

Non-cash charges included $18.4 million of depreciation and amortization expense and a $2.9 million mark-to-market adjustment on convertible senior notes in the second quarter 2018 compared to $19.5 million of depreciation and amortization expense and a $12.2 million mark-to-market adjustment on the derivative liability embedded in the convertible senior notes in the first quarter 2018. Second quarter 2017 results included $14.6 million of depreciation and amortization expense and a $0.01 million mark-to-market adjustment on the derivative liability embedded in the convertible senior notes.

Second quarter highlights include:

-10.1% increase in consolidated direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) to $14.7 million from $13.4 million in first quarter 2018, and up from $1.5 million in second quarter 2017. DVP measures operational performance (operating revenues less direct operating costs, excluding leased-in equipment). DVP has increased steadily over the past four quarters, and these increases have been broad based across most regions.

-Continued improvement in fleet utilization to 62% from 53% in first quarter 2018 and 56% in second quarter 2017; average day rate increased 5% to $7,324 from first quarter 2018 and 30% from second quarter 2017.

-A full quarter of results from the previously announced Falcon Global Holdings joint venture transaction completed on February 8, 2018 increased revenue and DVP by $8.5 million and $5.4 million, respectively, compared to first quarter 2018.

-Strengthened balance sheet by improving the ratio of long-term debt as a percentage of total capital to 37% at June 30, 2018 from 45% as of March 31, 2018 and extending debt maturities:

-Raised aggregate gross proceeds of $56.9 million from successful private placement of common stock and warrants

-Completed conversion of $50.0 million aggregate principal of the Convertible Senior Notes into warrants for the purchase of 1,886,792 common shares and extended the maturities of the remaining $125.0 million aggregate principal by one year into 2023

– Multiple vessels were repositioned for new, long-term contracts in Africa, Latin America, Middle East, Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea. Increased repositioning and reactivation costs related to these contracts were approximately $3.9 million in second quarter 2018, as the Company expenses these costs as incurred.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on second quarter results:

“We improved our operating performance for the fourth consecutive quarter, strengthened our balance sheet and continued to upgrade our fleet. For the first time since the second and third quarters of 2016, all of our operating regions achieved positive DVP for two consecutive quarters. Liftboats were the largest contributor to increased direct vessel profit, headlined by additional contracts in Mexico supporting pipeline construction and platform maintenance projects. The Middle East region achieved fleet utilization of 82%, the highest since 2013, aided by the commencement of several long-term charters and a seasonal uptick in construction activity.

To meet customer demand for new long-term contracts that we believe will boost future utilization and direct vessel profits, we incurred upfront costs to reactivate and reposition vessels. While these costs can fluctuate, as market conditions improve with longer contract terms and higher utilization, we expect these unreimbursed expenses incurred to reposition vessels will become less prevalent.

We sold five vessels during the quarter with an average age of 20 years at a gain, and in early July we added two AHTS vessels built in 2013. Both have customer contracts. Such active fleet management is central to our approach to running the business.

Finally, we significantly improved our financial position as we reduced leverage and extended debt maturities. We added more than $100.0 million in net equity during the quarter, putting us in a stronger position. We enter the second half of the year with cautious optimism for continued market improvement as tendering activity and customer inquiries rise.”

A comparison of results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 with the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2018 is included below.

Operating Revenues. Operating revenues increased 17.4% to $60.7 million from $51.7 million in first quarter 2018, and 43.5% from $42.3 million a year ago. These increases in revenues were primarily driven by higher utilization, as well as higher day rates.

Direct Vessel Profit (“DVP”)(1) by Region. Total DVP increased 10.1% to $14.7 million from $13.4 million in the preceding quarter, and grew from $1.5 million in second quarter 2017.

Compared to first quarter 2018, the $9.0 million increase in operating revenues was partly offset by a $7.6 million increase in direct operating expenses. Personnel costs were $3.1 million higher primarily due to increased utilization. Repairs and maintenance expenses were $2.0 million higher primarily due to costs to replace main engines in two fast support vessels. Results by region are as follows:

United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico. DVP rose to $1.8 million compared with $1.5 million in the preceding quarter, a $0.3 million improvement. Time charter revenues were $3.1 million higher compared with the preceding quarter, including $2.8 million from the liftboat fleet, primarily due to increased utilization. Including cold-stacked vessels, utilization increased to 23% from 17% in the first quarter 2018, and average rates per day worked increased to $10,503 from $8,775. Days available for charter decreased by 8% primarily due to the removal from service of four anchor handling towing supply vessels in the preceding quarter. Improvements in operating revenues of $3.1 million were offset by increased direct operating expenses of $2.7 million, primarily due to increased utilization and reactivation costs. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had 25 of 38 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the U.S. (six anchor handling towing supply vessels, 12 fast support vessels, six liftboats and one specialty vessel) compared with 33 of 43 vessels as of March 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had five vessels retired and removed from service in this region.

Africa, primarily West Africa. DVP was $2.0 million compared with $4.7 million in the preceding quarter, a $2.7 million decline primarily due to first quarter 2018 benefitting from the recognition of previously deferred revenues. Time charter revenues were $0.3 million higher compared with the preceding quarter. Including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of this region’s fleet decreased to 88% from 91% in the first quarter 2018, and average rates per day worked increased to $9,509 from $9,455 in first quarter 2018. Days available for charter increased by 6% primarily due to the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions. Operating expenses (excluding leased-in equipment) were $2.1 million higher compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions that increased drydocking and other expenses. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had one specialty vessel retired and removed from service in this region.

Middle East and Asia. DVP increased to $3.0 million compared with $2.3 million in the preceding quarter, a $0.7 million improvement. Time charter revenues were $2.2 million higher compared with the preceding quarter, primarily as a result of improved utilization of the active fleet. Including cold-stacked vessels, utilization of this region’s fleet increased to 82% from 66% in the first quarter 2018, and average rates per day worked increased to $8,226 from $8,072 in first quarter 2018. Days available for charter decreased by 6% primarily due to net fleet dispositions. Operating expenses (excluding leased-in equipment) were $0.9 million higher compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to the replacement of main engines in two fast support vessels. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had one of 21 owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in the Middle East and Asia (one anchor handling towing supply vessel) compared with one of 23 vessels as of March 31, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had one specialty vessel retired and removed from service in this region.

Brazil, Mexico, Central and South America. DVP rose to $4.3 million compared with $1.8 million in the preceding quarter, an increase of $2.5 million primarily due to liftboat activity. Time charter revenues were $3.2 million higher compared with the preceding quarter, primarily due to higher utilization and day rates and net fleet additions from the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions. Including cold-stacked vessels, utilization increased to 57% from 41% in the first quarter 2018, and average rates per day worked increased from $15,272 to $19,127. Days available for charter increased by 90% primarily due to net fleet additions and the repositioning of vessels between geographic regions. Operating expenses (excluding leased-in equipment) were $1.4 million higher compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to higher utilization and fleet additions and mobilization costs. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had one of eight owned and leased-in vessels cold-stacked in Brazil, Mexico, Central and South America (one fast support vessel) compared with one of five vessels as of March 31, 2018

Europe, primarily North Sea. DVP increased to $3.6 million compared with $3.1 million in the preceding quarter, an increase of $0.5 million. Time charter revenues were $0.9 million higher, primarily due to a seasonal increase in utilization of the wind farm utility vessels. For the standby safety fleet, utilization increased from 78% in the first quarter 2018 to 80%, and average rates per day worked increased to $9,157 from $9,058 in first quarter 2018. For the windfarm utility vessels, utilization increased to 76% from 64% in the first quarter 2018, and average rates per day worked increased to $2,342 from $2,317 in the prior quarter. Operating expenses (excluding leased-in equipment) were $0.5 million higher compared with the preceding quarter due mostly to higher utilization.

Administrative and general. Second quarter 2018 administrative and general expenses were $2.7 million higher compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to termination costs, stock awards granted to both employees and non-employee directors, as well as director compensation.

Depreciation and amortization. Depreciation and amortization costs were $1.1 million lower compared with the preceding quarter primarily due to net asset dispositions.

Asset Dispositions and Impairments. During the second quarter, the Company recognized impairment charges of $0.1 million associated with two permanently deferred hull projects. In addition, the Company sold one offshore support vessel and two supply vessels previously retired and removed from service, one standby safety vessel and one fast support vessel, property and other equipment for net proceeds of $2.2 million and a gain of $1.2 million. During the preceding quarter, the Company recognized impairment charges of $2.9 million associated with the Company’s anchor handling towing supply fleet. In addition, the Company sold one platform support vessel and other equipment for net proceeds of $0.4 million and a gain of $0.3 million.

Derivative gains (losses). Net derivative losses during second quarter 2018 of $2.7 million, and net derivative losses during the preceding quarter of $11.5 million, are principally due to changes in the fair value of the Company’s conversion option liability on its convertible senior notes as a consequence of changes in the Company’s share price and estimated credit spread.

Income tax benefit. The Company’s year-to-date effective income tax rate of 20.1% was primarily due to taxes not provided for income attributable to non-controlling interest, foreign source income not subject to U.S. income taxes and a reversal of an unrecognized benefit.

Equity in earnings (losses) of 50% or less owned companies. Equity losses in the second quarter 2018 were $0.7 million compared with equity earnings of $0.2 million in the preceding quarter. The increase in the equity losses was primarily due to the Company’s 50% investment in SEACOSCO joint venture.

Capital Commitments. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had unfunded capital commitments of $43.3 million that included two fast support vessels, three supply vessels and three wind farm utility vessels. The Company’s capital commitments by year of expected payment are as follows (in thousands):

2018 12,706 2019 21,620 2020 8,970 $ 43,296

In addition, the Company has indefinitely deferred an additional $20.8 million of orders with respect to two fast support vessels, which the Company had previously reported as unfunded capital commitments.

Liquidity and Debt. As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s balances of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and construction reserve funds totaled $126.3 million and its total outstanding debt was $371.8 million (net of $39.9 million in discount and issuance costs). As of June 30, 2018, construction reserve funds of $38.2 million were classified as non-current assets in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets as the Company has the intent and ability to use the funds to acquire equipment. Additionally, the Company had $7.3 million available under subsidiary credit facilities for future capital commitments.

