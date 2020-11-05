SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas and wind farm facilities worldwide, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Notable third quarter items include:

Average dayrates, excluding those for the wind crew transfer vessel fleet, were $11,323 in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $10,946 in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year improvement in average dayrates reflect an improved fleet mix and the full quarter contribution from the acquisition of the remaining 50% of the equity interests in SEACOSCO Offshore LLC (“SEACOSCO”). This acquisition added eight modern platform supply vessels to SEACOR Marine’s owned vessel fleet, six of which are equipped with a state-of-the-art battery energy storage system designed to reduce fuel consumption and enhance the safety and redundancy of the vessels’ systems.

Multiple hurricanes in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the COVID-19 pandemic and volatility in oil prices impacted revenues for the third quarter of 2020. SEACOR Marine expects this volatility to continue for at least the remainder of this year. SEACOR Marine will continue to closely monitor the level of activity from its oil and gas customers and adjust its operations accordingly.

Administrative and general expenses in the third quarter were $10.2 million, including a one-time restructuring charge of $0.25 million as a result of SEACOR Marine’s cost reduction initiative. During the third quarter of 2020, SEACOR Marine completed its Transformation Plan which resulted in the achievement of the previously announced target of $8.0 million in annual savings. SEACOR Marine continues to evaluate additional opportunities for further cost reductions to continue adapting to changing conditions.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $45.7 million, operating loss was $11.4 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $16.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $54.7 million, operating loss of $3.4 million, and DVP of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The reduction in DVP in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by lower revenues in the United States.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented on SEACOR Marine’s third quarter results:

“SEACOR Marine continued to execute its strategy of prudent cost control and improving its fleet and geographic mix during a quarter marked by the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and a very active hurricane season in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Our U.S. operations experienced their lowest utilization levels on record, mainly driven by the effects of the most active hurricane season since 2005, with five storms having disrupted operations in the region so far this year. Internationally, our West Africa and Middle East operations experienced weakened demand driven by the effects of low commodity prices and disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as higher drydocking and repair time. However, we are encouraged that our operations in Latin America reflect the positive contribution of several vessels recently acquired as part of our SEACOSCO transaction, and that our offshore wind operations in Europe continued to meet our expectations, even in a difficult COVID-19 environment.

“I want to emphasize the importance of the two transactions that we executed at the end of last quarter, which will enhance our results and strengthen our liquidity. The acquisition of our partner’s interest in SEACOSCO is already accretive to our results this quarter, and the ability to carry back net operating losses pursuant to the CARES Act will add over $30 million of liquidity once received. We are well positioned to navigate this very challenging environment and create value for our stakeholders over the long term.

“COVID-19 continues to create significant challenges to our logistics, especially our crew rotations. SEACOR Marine is devoting significant resources to ensure the safety of our crews and the service of our fleet. Although the situation is greatly improved from the first half of the year, much progress needs to be made before we can return to the pre-COVID environment. We need a consistent approach across the offshore industry and better coordination with government authorities in order to facilitate the safe transit of our employees. I again want to thank our crews and shore-based employees for their continued dedication to maintaining safe and reliable operations in a difficult environment.”

For the third quarter of 2020, net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine was $18.1 million ($0.72 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $11.4 million. Net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.3 million ($0.34 loss per basic and diluted share) and operating loss was $3.4 million.

