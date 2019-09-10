SeaCube and Globe Tracker to Supply IoT-Enabled Gensets to ONE

SeaCube Containers, a global leader in refrigerated shipping containers and gensets, and Globe Tracker (GT), a leader in IoT tracking and monitoring solutions for logistics assets, today announce their partnership to provide Internet of Things-enabled gensets for the 6th largest shipping line in the world, Ocean Network Express (ONE).

The cutting-edge GT technology provides cellular communication of operational parameters from gensets including, fuel level, battery voltage, events and alarms and even remote shut-off capability for certain genset brands.

“We are extremely pleased to be working with SeaCube in providing this best-in-class genset solution to ONE. In genset telematics, we are the only provider integrated into the micro-controller of 2 out of the 3 leading brands in North America. This provides ONE with the most robust amount of data and assists in setting maintenance intervals, reducing maintenance costs, extending asset life, monitoring fuel consumption and having full operational visibility of their genset assets,” notes John Harnett, Senior Director Marine and Intermodal at Globe Tracker.

“The growing demand for greater tracking, transparency, security, diagnostics and asset fleet management using smart technology will continue to be a key driver for leased solutions. By partnering with Globe Tracker, we will continue to enhance our leading-edge technology solutions and expand our commitment to the intermodal industry by providing smart asset technology leased products,” said Greg Tuthill, Chief Commercial Officer at SeaCube.

This solution highlights the recent increase in IoT deployments in maritime logistics which are improving visibility and efficiency across reefer fleets. The gensets are already in production and will be operational starting the middle of September through December 2019.

Source: SeaCube Containers