SeaCube Meets Growing Customer Demand for Leased Refrigerated Containers with 5,000 New Carrier Transicold Refrigeration Systems

Helping to keep pace with shipping lines’ growing demand for leased refrigerated containers, SeaCube Containers LLC recently expanded its inventory with 5,000 new 40-foot high-cube containers refrigerated by Carrier Transicold PrimeLINE® systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier, a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

SeaCube’s newest acquisitions include 4,000 containers equipped with PrimeLINE refrigeration units and 1,000 PrimeLINE ONE™ refrigerated containers.

“We continue to specify Carrier Transicold for the majority of our refrigerated containers based primarily on our customers’ preferences,” said Bob Sappio, CEO of SeaCube. “More often than not, our customers want the Carrier machine, and the workhorse PrimeLINE system remains the standard-bearer, while interest in PrimeLINE ONE continues to grow.”

Whether the traditional PrimeLINE unit that bolts to the front of an insulated shipping container or the assembled-on-site design used in the PrimeLINE ONE refrigerated container, all PrimeLINE systems feature a digital scroll compressor that delivers energy efficiency and a value proposition that includes rapid pull-down, tight temperature control, high air-flow performance and excellent cost of ownership.

Over the past year SeaCube has acquired 2,950 PrimeLINE ONE refrigerated containers, the most of any container leasing company. PrimeLINE ONE refrigerated containers are produced in a streamlined manufacturing process by Carrier Transicold jointly with Dong Fang International Container Co., Ltd. (a member of COSCO group.)

“SeaCube has long specified Carrier Transicold container refrigeration units, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue serving its needs with our popular PrimeLINE systems, which have been the industry leader in sales for more than a decade,” said Kartik Kumar, vice president and general manager, Carrier Global Container Refrigeration.

A leading container leasing company, with headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, and container availability in 192 depots worldwide, SeaCube Containers is keenly focused on the refrigerated segment, serving ocean carriers whose reliance on leased containers continues to grow.

Source: Carrier Transicold