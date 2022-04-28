Seadrill Limited commences trading on Euronext Expand

Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or “the Company”) (OSE ticker: SDRL) announces that it has commenced trading today of Seadrill’s common shares on Euronext Expand.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Seadrill’s proven record of delivering safe and efficient operations to our customers globally is fundamental to our value proposition. We have the youngest, most technologically-advanced fleet in the industry operated by highly experienced crews. Our clean balance sheet, industry-leading backlog, and strategic partnerships across markets position Seadrill to create unique value in an offshore drilling industry undergoing transformation. I extend my gratitude to Seadrill’s employees, customers, shareholders, and suppliers for their combined contributions in achieving this listing milestone.”

To view the OSE opening bell with Øivind Amundsen, CEO Oslo Børs, and a message from Simon Johnson, CEO Seadrill, marking the event of Seadrill’s listing, visit www.euronext.com.

Seadrill is expected to uplist to the main market of the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange later this year.

Source: Seadrill