Seafair helps Meadway Shipping & Trading Inc. innovate in crewing

Meadway Shipping & Trading Inc has engaged Seafair to build customized software to improve seafarer management. The engagement aims at helping the company’s crew, accounting & training departments make more informed decisions on seafarer selection and monitoring. The outcomes are in line with the company’s long term commitment to retain, enable and develop its seafarers.

“We were looking for a platform that could reflect our users’ needs and be intuitive & easy to use. We are excited that Seafair’s platform helps our management be aligned with manning offices and vessels for all topics, needs and requirements. Seafair team continuously proves their knowledge and expertise and are ready to deliver any request, at the highest level of service.”

Giannis Sarantinidis, Crew Manager, Meadway Shipping & Trading Inc.

Seafair’s engagement with Meadway Shipping enables the organization to consolidate all workflows that involve seafarers in one platform. This makes the collaboration among internal & external stakeholders involved in crewing matters much easier, and helps the company build a foundation of data that helps users run smoother everyday operations & build better crewing intelligence.

“Meadway Shipping is a role model for innovation and disruption in the maritime world. Everyone in the company, from the owner and CFO, to people in the company’s crew management and HSQE are open to innovation. We love playing a vital role in modernizing organizations that inspire us and move the industry forward.”

Agapitos Diakogiannis, Seafair CEO

Seafair.io is a maritime crewing startup crewing startup that has raised $7M in venture capital. The company offers manning services through their owned licensed agencies in 16 countries & crew software that integrates with main ERPs. Shipping companies use their platform to attract better quality seafarers, improve seafarer retention & reporting (useful for TMSA/DBMS), build crew intelligence and reduce hidden crewing costs. The company has offices in the US, Greece, Germany, Ukraine and the Philippines.

