Seafair helps shipping companies ace crew reporting

Over the past 3 years, Seafair has developed crew software trusted by industry leaders to run their crewing operations. The company serves 30 companies that control a combined fleet of 600+ vessels. Today, the company announces a new, innovative feature that revolutionizes that way reporting has been built in the industry.

Why is reporting important?

Reporting plays a crucial role in crewing, offering significant benefits for crew managers and shipping companies alike. Crew managers are constantly required to provide data analyses to management and colleagues, enabling informed decision-making and driving operational efficiency. With TMSA and DBMS requirements becoming increasingly stringent, including separate scoring for data analytics and reporting, it has become essential for companies to prioritize robust reporting capabilities. Conventional ERPs often fall short in addressing the specific reporting needs of the crewing industry, highlighting the need for advanced solutions that can effectively gather, analyze, and present data in a comprehensive manner. Implementing a dedicated reporting system tailored to the crewing industry empowers crew managers to meet the growing demands of data-driven decision-making, ensuring compliance with industry standards and maximizing operational performance. How Seafair’s reporting works

Seafair is at the forefront of providing an exceptional reporting experience to crew departments & employees looking into seafarer data. With Seafair’s database structure, data is canonicalized, ensuring consistency and making it effortless to build reports using any variables or parameters stored in our comprehensive database. Moreover, Seafair has integrated with GoodData, a user-friendly platform that empowers users to effortlessly create and customize reports within a simple interface. Users have the flexibility to generate new reports that didn’t exist before or automate recurring reports used for quarterly presentations, saving time and streamlining reporting processes. Furthermore, Seafair offers the advantage of unlimited report creation without incurring any additional costs. This allows users to explore and analyze data to their heart’s content, unlocking valuable insights and empowering informed decision-making. Seafair’s reporting capabilities provide a powerful and cost-effective solution for efficient data analysis and reporting needs within crewing.

Users can now answer questions like:

● Which of my seafarers have more than 6 months of experience with electronic engines?

● What’s the average appraisal score of my officers compared to last year and which

nationalities are the highest performing ones for junior officers?

● What percentage of seafarers in my pool are more than 50 years old, and what is the

average age per rank?

“It’s been a privilege collaborating closely with crew departments from leading shipping companies – it’s thanks to their feedback that we’ve managed to build innovative tools that did not exist in the market before”

Byron Antoniadis, Seafair CTO

Source: Seafair