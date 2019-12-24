Seafarer E-money Platform MarCoPay Accredited by Central Bank

On December 10, MarCoPay Inc. has obtained a certificate of registration from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the central bank of the Philippines, allowing the company to operate as an electronic money issuer.

In July 2019, NYK and Philippine-owned business group Transnational Diversified Group (TDG) announced the development of the new fintech platform MarCoPay. Now certified by BSP, it is well on its way to meet its target launch date for NYK operated vessels in early 2020. NYK plans to expand the service in which MarCoPay can be used by shipowners and ship-management companies outside of NYK next spring, form a world-class and highly secure platform which contributes to enhance the lives of seafarers and their families.

In accordance with the NYK Group’s medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green,” NYK will continue its efforts in digitalization and supporting the lives of seafarers and their families around the world.

* Transnational Diversified Group (TDG) is a globally competitive and highly progressive Philippine-owned business group that is comprised of over forty companies, primarily in logistics, ship management & manpower, travel & tourism, information and communications technology, and other investments in industries such as renewable energy, agriculture and real estate.

It has been actively working with NYK since its establishment in 1976 and has since become a respected strategic partner of large global corporations due to its world-class experience and win-win outlook.



Source: NYK Line