Seafarer Happiness Index (SHI) Q4 2021 – the importance of WiFi on board

Seafarers Happiness Index (SHI) Quarter 4 2021 results wraps up 2021, demonstrating how the ‘general happiness’ of seafarers goes hand in hand with the international response to the yo-yo nature of Covid-19. Where there has been an opening up of movement, the optimism has seen sentiment rise, while in times of rising infections and movement bans, the fears and frustrations are mirrored accordingly.

Q4 SHI reports an overall average score of 6.41/10, down from 6.59 in Q3, reflecting an onslaught of issues facing seafarers that need to be addressed before the maritime industry faces a high attrition rate.

Seafarers have less expectations to get ashore and this has only been compounded by Covid, as many ports have understandably prohibited shore leave. Generally, seafarers do support the stance to limit exposure and mixing but expressed hopes of exploring new opportunities for rest and recreation.

This perhaps has manifested itself by way of connectivity. There is a growing consensus that online access has increased, and connectivity is cheaper, easier and a better level of service. Many indicated that they will always be checking what access they have to the internet before accepting new contracts.

Another contractual condition seafarers will be challenging is compensation. The issue of wages and being included in the company’s financial gains has been raised. There are descriptions of increased workloads and expectations over the years while wages have remained stagnant. A sentiment of being insufficiently rewarded alongside a slew of other issues have led many to question their reasons for remaining in the profession.

Stay tuned to this space as we unpack Q4 results, piece together the seafarer condition and what implications this has for all of us.

The Loss Prevention department at Standard Club is dedicated to improving seafarer welfare, and testament to that commitment, the club is a signatory on the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change as well as a proud sponsor of the Seafarers Happiness Index, a report by Mission to Seafarers.

Source: Standard Club