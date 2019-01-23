Seafarers’ friend gets new ports

Seafarers visiting Ghent and Terneuzen will receive a warm welcome and offer of support from a new chaplain to the ports.

Alex Eberson has extensive chaplaincy experience, having been Sailors’ Society’s port chaplain in Zeebrugge since 2011.

Alex said, “I look forward to telling the people in Terneuzen and Ghent about the 1.6 million seafarers and how Sailors’ Society supports them around the world.”

The charity’s chaplains and ship visitors reached out to more than 355,000 seafarers last year, providing support such as Wi-Fi hotspots, transportation and a listening ear.

Alex added, “I take great pleasure in this new opportunity to serve people in the community through chaplaincy and it will be a privilege to support seafarers visiting the ports.”

Sailors’ Society’s deputy CEO Sandra Welch said, “We are delighted to have Alex reaching more seafarers in Ghent and Terneuzen ports.

“Working at sea and being away from family for months at a time can be incredibly tough, so it is great to welcome seafarers and help them stay in touch with their family and friends.

“Port chaplains provide a lifeline for seafarers by providing practical, emotional and spiritual support to an often forgotten group. A friendly face, such as Alex, in a faraway port can make all the difference.”

Sailors’ Society, which has its headquarters in Southampton, operates in 91 ports around the world and celebrated its 200th anniversary last year.

Source: Sailors’ Society