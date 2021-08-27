Seafarers Hospital Society And Yale University Will Reveal Early Findings From Study Of Maritime Worker Health Initiatives At LISW

The Seafarers Hospital Society (SHS), Yale University and Lloyd’s Register Foundation will reveal the early findings of their landmark study of maritime worker health initiatives at London International Shipping Week (LISW) next month. The Society will be hosting a virtual panel discussion for LISW delegates on Thursday 16th September from 3.00 – 4.00pm BST.

Panelists include Mr Ismael Cobos Delgado, Head, Maritime Training and Human Element at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), together with key representatives from each of the charity’s partners.

The event, ‘Putting Seafarers at the Heart of Shipping’ will appeal to anyone in the industry with an interest in seafarer welfare.

Announcing the webinar, Sandra Welch, SHS Chief Executive, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting this event at LISW. We’re currently poised on the edge of a precipice in seafarer wellbeing so there’s no time to lose. Our study will show us what works best for companies and crew and although we won’t have all the results until later in the year, we will certainly have enough to kick start the conversation. This is our opportunity to reach all the major stakeholders so we can begin to work together to address the health and wellbeing needs of seafarers in the most effective way.”

She continued: “For 200 years the Seafarers Hospital Society has been supporting seafarers in need, giving us a unique understanding of the issues at hand. Today we are working with Yale University and Lloyd’s Register Foundation to share that understanding. We want to work together to find effective ways of addressing seafarer welfare in a holistic manner and build bridges between different communities and stakeholders in the process. This certainly resonates with the IMO’s theme for World Maritime Day: ‘Seafarers: at the core of shipping’s future’ and we are delighted to have the IMO and the ICS represented on the Panel.”

Source: LISW21