Seafarers’ support still vital as charity launches new chaplains’ directory

in International Shipping News 04/02/2019

Seafarers’ charity Stella Maris-Apostleship of the Sea (AoS) has launched a new version of its global port chaplains’ directory which helps seafarers get access to pastoral, practical and emotional support wherever they are in the world.

The Port Chaplain Directory 2019 lists phone numbers and email addresses of the charity’s 227 chaplains in 334 ports across 59 countries.

Cover: Port Chaplain Directory 2019. Click on image to download PDF.

It also highlights the ports in which Stella Maris Seafarers’ Centres are located; these centres provide a space where seafarers can go to relax, contact family, socialise, and speak to a chaplain away from the environment of their ships.

AoS National Director Martin Foley said, “Even in our digital age, seafarers still value having a friend in port. As our recently-launched Life at Sea Report shows, face-to-face contact is unique and irreplaceable.”

He added, “We are able to provide pastoral, practical and emotional care to seafarers when tragedy strikes, acting as a dependable, trusted friend in times of crisis.”

AoS Development Director John Green said, “We have chaplains in most of the world’s ports. The Directory enables our network of chaplains to provide holistic care for seafarers in port after port worldwide and gives seafarers a tool to get quick and easy access to assistance and advice.”

“Providing up to date and accurate details of all our chaplains is a valuable resource both for seafarers and stakeholders in the maritime industry such as P&I clubs, shipping agents and port officials,” he added

AoS Immingham (Great Britain) Port Chaplain Bryony Watson with a seafarer.

The range of support offered by AoS includes counselling and befriending, welfare assistance, hospital visits, transport and providing means of communicating with family and friends.

Copies of the Directory have been sent out to AoS chaplains globally for distribution to seafarers and ships.
Source: Apostleship of the Sea (AoS)

